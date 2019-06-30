Rail board approves 130-km rail line from Palwal to Sonepat

The board of directors of the Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HRIDC) has approved the detailed project report (DPR) of the ‘Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor’ project, a new 130-km double rail line (both up and down lines), from Palwal to Sonepat.

The HRIDC is a joint venture company of the Union ministry of railways and the Haryana government. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had in February made an announcement, saying the project would be fast-tracked.

An HRIDC spokesman on Saturday said the project would provide direct rail connectivity (bypassing Delhi) to all routes originating from Delhi and passing through Haryana. This would also give connectivity to the dedicated freight corridor (DFC) network at Prithala in Faridabad.

The project, which is likely to be completed in about three years, will help boost the development of the economic corridor along the Kundli-Manesar–Palwal Expressway from Palwal to Sonepat and help develop the proposed Panchgram townships.

The proposed project will provide direct rail connectivity for Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Palwal, Manesar and Farukhnagar, with all districts in the state. It will also ease pressure on Delhi’s congested transport network, and help reduce pollution in the national capital.

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 03:03 IST