Rainy weekend on the cards in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 00:04 IST

After 9.6mm rain till 6.30pm on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain up to 50mm in the coming days, with possibility of heavy rain as well.

“Monsoon will remain active in the region in the next two days with chances of heavy rain over 60mm in isolated pockets of the city. Intensity will be highest on Friday and will decrease subsequently,” said Surender Paul, director, IMD Chandigarh.

About the Long-Range Forecast for monsoon issued by IMD, Paul said monsoon will remain active in the region for the next two weeks. “Rain activity is likely to pick up in the first week of September owing to the La Nina current’s effect. But, it will lower after September 10. Due to the eastward movement of the monsoon trough, rain intensity will be low in the third and fourth week of September, the last month of monsoon.”

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature decreased slightly from 34°C on Wednesday to 33°C on Thursday. On the other hand, the minimum temperature went up from 27.1°C to 27.6°C.

The day temperature is expected to remain between 30 and 32°C in the next three days, while the nights will remain cool at 25 to 26°C.