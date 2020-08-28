e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Rainy weekend on the cards in Chandigarh

Rainy weekend on the cards in Chandigarh

Rain activity is likely to pick up in the first week of September owing to the La Nina current’s effect.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 28, 2020 00:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Commuters caught unawares by the rain in Chandigarh on Thursday.
Commuters caught unawares by the rain in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
         

After 9.6mm rain till 6.30pm on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain up to 50mm in the coming days, with possibility of heavy rain as well.

“Monsoon will remain active in the region in the next two days with chances of heavy rain over 60mm in isolated pockets of the city. Intensity will be highest on Friday and will decrease subsequently,” said Surender Paul, director, IMD Chandigarh.

About the Long-Range Forecast for monsoon issued by IMD, Paul said monsoon will remain active in the region for the next two weeks. “Rain activity is likely to pick up in the first week of September owing to the La Nina current’s effect. But, it will lower after September 10. Due to the eastward movement of the monsoon trough, rain intensity will be low in the third and fourth week of September, the last month of monsoon.”

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature decreased slightly from 34°C on Wednesday to 33°C on Thursday. On the other hand, the minimum temperature went up from 27.1°C to 27.6°C.

The day temperature is expected to remain between 30 and 32°C in the next three days, while the nights will remain cool at 25 to 26°C.

top news
Sonia Gandhi names leaders in Parliament; Ghulam Nabi Azad retains spot
Sonia Gandhi names leaders in Parliament; Ghulam Nabi Azad retains spot
Rajnath Singh, Jaishankar set to visit Russia for SCO meetings next month
Rajnath Singh, Jaishankar set to visit Russia for SCO meetings next month
‘Implement agreed actions’: India reminds China on disengagement at LAC
‘Implement agreed actions’: India reminds China on disengagement at LAC
India speeds up work on setting up Air Defence Command
India speeds up work on setting up Air Defence Command
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED grills Rhea Chakraborty’s father for 6 hours
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED grills Rhea Chakraborty’s father for 6 hours
Punish Mumbai and Pulwama plotters, shared enough proof: India to Pak
Punish Mumbai and Pulwama plotters, shared enough proof: India to Pak
Call to protect Andaman tribes after 5 Great Andamanese turn Covid-19 positive
Call to protect Andaman tribes after 5 Great Andamanese turn Covid-19 positive
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launches app for online training of NCC cadets
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launches app for online training of NCC cadets
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyNEET and JEE ExamCovid-19 updateRhea ChakrabortyAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In