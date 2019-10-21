Ram Darbar man, 21, dies after scooter hits pothole

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 01:18 IST

A 21-year-old man who was injured on Saturday after his Activa scooter hit a pothole near the underpass at the railway line near Ram Darbar, died in hospital on Sunday, police have said.

Vikas, a resident of Ram Darbar, washed cars at a vehicle dealership and service centre in Industrial Area, phase 2. He was going to visit a friend in Mauli Jagran from Ram Darbar, with another friend, Roshan, riding pillion, and while crossing the underpass near the railway line close to Vikas Nagar, both fell after the scooter hit the pothole.

Even as Roshan was unhurt, Vikas’s head hit the divider, after which he was rushed to the Government Hospital in Manimajra. He was then referred to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH-32) before being moved to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), where he succumbed to his head injuries on Sunday morning.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings in the case under section 174 of CrPc. The postmortem is yet to be conducted, police said.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 01:18 IST