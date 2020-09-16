Record spike of 19 deaths in J&K, toll 914

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 00:51 IST

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday witnessed the biggest single-day spike of 19 deaths, taking the total number of fatalities in the Union territory to 914.

Officials said 14 people succumbed to the disease in Jammu division and five in Kashmir. The death toll had crossed 300-mark on July 25, 400-mark on August 3, 500-mark on August 13, 600-mark on August 22, 700-mark on August 31 and 800-mark on September 07.

The UT also recorded 1,329 fresh Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 56,654. A government spokesperson said 741 people tested positive in Jammu division, including 53 travelers, while 588 cases were reported from Kashmir, of which 16 were travelers. This month, Jammu has been witnessing more daily infections than Kashmir, which in the last five months has contributed to major percentage of cases in the UT.

Also, 681 more people have been cured and discharged, taking the overall recoveries to 37,062, which accounts for a recovery rate of 65.4%. There has been a consistent decrease in the rate of recovered patients from a high of 77.3% on September 2. Active cases have steadily increased to 18,678 from 7,980 on August 31. A total 12.7 lakh tests have been conducted in the UT so far.

In Jammu division, the highest jump of fresh cases was witnessed in Jammu district with 254 cases while 114 people tested positive in Doda district. In Kashmir, the highest number of fresh cases was recorded in Srinagar where 148 more people tested positive, followed by Budgam at 127.

Srinagar is the worst affected district as the number of total cases in the district have reached 11,942 with 255 deaths. Jammu district has recorded 8,998 cases and 99 deaths.

Till date, 5.27 lakh people have been enlisted for observation — 34,530 in home quarantine, 18,678 in isolation, and 60,298 under home surveillance. Besides, 4.13 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.