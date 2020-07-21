e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Restore arhtiyas’ commission to 2.5% of MSP: Punjab CM to Paswan

Restore arhtiyas’ commission to 2.5% of MSP: Punjab CM to Paswan

chandigarh Updated: Jul 21, 2020 01:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has urged Union minister for consumer affairs, food and public distribution Ram Vilas Paswan to restore the commission of arhtiyas (commission agents) to the statutory 2.5% of the minimum support price (MSP), warning that any deviation from the existing policy could disrupt the paddy procurement process.

Observing that the flat rate commission provided for the rabi marketing season was contrary to the statutory norms of 2.5% of the MSP, Amarinder urged the Union minister to accordingly amend the provisional cost sheet for the rabi marketing season 2020-21, issued by the department of food and public distribution in the Centre.

As per the provisional cost sheet, the arhtiyas’ commission has been allowed at a flat rate of Rs 46 per quintal, which appears to be based on certain estimates of the actual expenditure incurred, he said.

Unrest is already brewing among the arhtiyas over this issue, which, if left unresolved, has the potential of seriously disrupting the smooth procurement of paddy during the kharif marketing season 2020-21, the CM said in a letter to Paswan.

He said the existing practice of commission payable to the arhtiyas is governed by the statutory provisions of the state mandi board.

top news
Delhi reports 954 cases – lowest since June 1, case fatality rate at 2.96%
Delhi reports 954 cases – lowest since June 1, case fatality rate at 2.96%
IAF to induct 5 Rafale jets at Ambala air base on July 29
IAF to induct 5 Rafale jets at Ambala air base on July 29
Omar Abdullah fumes after Chhattisgarh CM links his release to Sachin Pilot
Omar Abdullah fumes after Chhattisgarh CM links his release to Sachin Pilot
‘Matter of pride’: Uttar Pradesh following Delhi’s home isolation model, says AAP
‘Matter of pride’: Uttar Pradesh following Delhi’s home isolation model, says AAP
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate is safe, early results show
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate is safe, early results show
Varavara unable to do anything on his own; allow us to help: Kin to state
Varavara unable to do anything on his own; allow us to help: Kin to state
2nd Test: Stokes, Broad lead England to series-levelling win against WI
2nd Test: Stokes, Broad lead England to series-levelling win against WI
Covid update: ISRO space port battles virus; IPL hopes up; Oxford vaccine ‘safe’
Covid update: ISRO space port battles virus; IPL hopes up; Oxford vaccine ‘safe’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallySachin PilotCovid-19Covid-19 IndiaBihar Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In