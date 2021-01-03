e-paper
'Resume physical hearings': Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association to hold hunger strike on January 4

he lawyers’ body, with 4,000 members, has for nearly six months now been demanding for partial opening of courts for physical hearings

chandigarh Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 08:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (PHHCBA) will observe a hunger strike on Monday demanding resumption of physical hearings that have been suspended since March 21 due to the pandemic.

PHHCBA president GBS Dhillon said that virtual hearings will take place as per schedule announced by the administration on Monday. However, Bar executive members and employees of the association will observe a hunger strike between 10am and 4pm. As many as 250 lawyers and 100 clerks have announced their participation.

The cases listed for hearing in January have been adjourned for April and May. Cases are being taken up through video-conferencing only. The lawyers’ body, with 4,000 members, has for nearly six months now been demanding for partial opening of courts for physical hearings.

“Future strategy, too, will be decided that day by the general house of the Bar,” Dhillon said, adding that not only lawyers but litigants and employees had also been badly hit due to non-resumption of physical hearing in courts.

Out of 25 high courts, only 15 were holding virtual as well as physical hearings: “In a phased manner, we want that the high court should also start physical hearings”, he said, adding that almost every other sector had been reopened either partially or completely.

