e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Road map to implement NEP 2020 at Panjab University discussed in webinar

Road map to implement NEP 2020 at Panjab University discussed in webinar

PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar deliberated upon how PU was contributing to the implementation of the NEP

chandigarh Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 23:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Dr Vijay Kumar Saraswat, member of NITI Aayog, emphasised on improving the current education ecosystem and talked about the role of science education in tackling new world challenges
Dr Vijay Kumar Saraswat, member of NITI Aayog, emphasised on improving the current education ecosystem and talked about the role of science education in tackling new world challenges(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

A webinar on National Education Policy 2020 – Road map for implementation at Panjab University was organised by the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) on Saturday.

Faculty members, research scholars and students of various departments and other institutes participated in the event. PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar deliberated upon how PU was contributing to the implementation of the NEP.

Dr Vijay Kumar Saraswat, member of NITI Aayog, emphasised on improving the current education ecosystem and talked about the role of science education in tackling new world challenges and improving DIKSHA (an online platform for school education) infrastructure.

Saraswat also highlighted the importance of collaboration and university autonomy to raise the standards of higher education for effective implementation of NEP 2020.

top news
India-China ties under ‘severe stress’, LAC changes unacceptable: Jaishankar
India-China ties under ‘severe stress’, LAC changes unacceptable: Jaishankar
England in lockdown 2 from Thursday; Covid-19 cases cross 1 million
England in lockdown 2 from Thursday; Covid-19 cases cross 1 million
Coldest October in 58 years, but numerous farm fires keep Delhi air in ICU
Coldest October in 58 years, but numerous farm fires keep Delhi air in ICU
With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
UP government planning law to ‘regulate’ interfaith marriages, says Yogi Adityanath
UP government planning law to ‘regulate’ interfaith marriages, says Yogi Adityanath
IPL 2020: SRH stay alive, RCB wait for play-off spot
IPL 2020: SRH stay alive, RCB wait for play-off spot
Pakistan cries foul at PM Modi’s remarks on Pulwama terror attack
Pakistan cries foul at PM Modi’s remarks on Pulwama terror attack
Watch: Kangana Ranaut vs Canada PM on Twitter over France cartoon controversy
Watch: Kangana Ranaut vs Canada PM on Twitter over France cartoon controversy
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In