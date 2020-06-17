Road renamed after martyr Kartar Singh Sarabha inaugurated by Punjab minister in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 22:02 IST

Punjab PWD and school education minister, Vijay Inder Singla, on Wednesday inaugurated the Ludhiana-Pakhowal Road, that has been renamed Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha Marg.

The 38-km road starts from Bhai Wala Chowk in Ludhiana city and ends at Raikot town. Singla was accompanied by senior Congress leaders including Captain Sandeep Singh Sandhu and Gill MLA Kuldip Singh Vaid.

Speaking to mediapersons on the occasion, Singla said the road passes through Sarabha village, which is the ancestral village of martyr Kartar Singh Sarabha. He said it was a long pending demand of residents of the area to rename the road after him.

He said that a notification in this regard was issued by the Captain Amarinder Singh led Punjab government.

While replying to a query related to renaming the upcoming international airport at Halwara Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha International Airport, Singla said the Punjab government is considering the demand and will request the CM to take up the issue with the Union government.

He also paid floral tribute at the statue of Kartar Singh Sarabha in the main chowk of the village and visited the memorial constructed in the village and the ancestral house of the martyr.

The minister said roads in and around the Dakha constituency have been repaired at a cost of Rs 58 crore.

He added that development works related to repair of roads worth Rs 34 crore have been completed, works worth Rs 12 crore are underway while works worth around Rs 12 crore will be started shortly.

Singla said the Punjab government has advertised for 4,500 posts of teachers for government schools, while 4,500 more posts would be advertised for shortly.

He added that the matter related to charging fees by private schools during and after the Covid lockdown is in the Punjab and Haryana high court and a decision on the matter is likely to be taken by Thursday.

He assured that the Punjab government is committed to safeguard the rights of parents and private schools, but would not let the schools charge parents unnecessarily.

Later, the cabinet minister inaugurated the Raikot-Jagraon Road, that has been repaired at a cost of around Rs 14 crore.

He added that the 2.7 km road from Akhara village bridge to Jagraon city has been widened from 7 metres to 10 metres. On this occasion, he also announced that the Akhara bridge would be repaired and widened at a cost of Rs 5.5 crore.