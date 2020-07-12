₹11.65 lakh robbery in Ludhiana: Fifth accused lands in police net

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 22:51 IST

A day after four men were arrested for allegedly robbing Rs 11.65 lakh from a gas agency employee in Ludhiana, police arrested the fifth accused in the case, and recovered from Rs 2.6 lakh from him on Sunday.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city-2) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said police arrested the accused, Jasveer Singh, near Bapu Market following a tip-off. He was trying to leave the city to avoid his arrest, police said.

Four of his accomplices, Vikram Singh Romi of Shimlapuri, Parminder Singh Deepa of Shimlapuri, Varinder Singh of Jujhar Nagar and Parminder Singh alias Prince Sahota of Ishar Nagar were arrested on Friday night and Rs 5.97 lakh was recovered from them.

Jasveer told police that he found out his accomplices had been arrested and wanted to flee before police could reach him.

On June 6, three of the accused robbed Pawandeep, an employee of Bachan Gas Agency, of Rs 11.65 lakh when he was going to deposit the cash in the bank.