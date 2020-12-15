e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Runaway couple from Fatehabad lands in soup over wrong info to high court

Runaway couple from Fatehabad lands in soup over wrong info to high court

The couple in the plea filed on September 24 had claimed that the boy was 21 years’ old and girl’s age was stated to be 20.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 00:54 IST
Surender Sharma
Surender Sharma
The authorities have also been asked to apprise the court in February of action taken in their case under the provisions of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act as at the time of marriage, both of them were found underage.
The authorities have also been asked to apprise the court in February of action taken in their case under the provisions of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act as at the time of marriage, both of them were found underage.
         

A Fatehabad youth and a girl are in for a trouble with the Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday issuing contempt notices against both of them for supplying wrong information in their plea before the court.

The authorities have also been asked to apprise the court in February of action taken in their case under the provisions of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act as at the time of marriage, both of them were found underage.

The couple in the plea filed on September 24 had claimed that the boy was 21 years’ old and girl’s age was stated to be 20. The plea was filed seeking protection of their life and liberty as they had married on September 21 against the wishes of their parents.

However, family members of one of them got whiff of the petition and appeared during the proceedings through a lawyer on September 24, stating that they were minors. This prompted court to get their age verified.

The court also made it clear that if both of them are found to be below the marriageable age, the court would not prohibit their prosecution.

On October 5, the authorities apprised the court that the girl was 17 years and six months old, while the youth’s age was 20. The court questioned their counsel as to how marriage was conducted between minors. However, no satisfactory response was forthcoming from them. Upon this, the court sought response from the duo by October 29 as to why they should not be proceeded against under the provisions of the Contempt of Courts Act.

No response, however, came from both of them on the adjourned date. The court, while referring the matter to contempt of court, said that if no reply is filed by the them to the notice issued to them, no further latitude will be given and it will be taken that they have nothing further to say in the matter and naturally, therefore the contempt petition would be taken to its logical end.

Now, the contempt of court bench on Monday has sought response from them as to why contempt proceedings should not be initiated and further, an affidavit has been sought from either Fatehabad superintendent of police or deputy superintendent of police with action-taken report on February 16 in this case.

top news
New Covid strain found in London that spreads rapidly; restrictions ordered
New Covid strain found in London that spreads rapidly; restrictions ordered
Don’t go during the pandemic: AIIMS appeals as nurses’ union threaten strike
Don’t go during the pandemic: AIIMS appeals as nurses’ union threaten strike
Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
A weapon to ‘win the war’: US hospitals get initial Covid-19 shots
A weapon to ‘win the war’: US hospitals get initial Covid-19 shots
Health ministry approves data management policy to digitise healthcare ecosystem
Health ministry approves data management policy to digitise healthcare ecosystem
On day 19, farmers observe hunger strike: All you need to know
On day 19, farmers observe hunger strike: All you need to know
‘Hospital beds to fall short’: Bengal BJP chief vows revenge on Trinamool
‘Hospital beds to fall short’: Bengal BJP chief vows revenge on Trinamool
Covid update: USA starts vaccination; London scare; Sputnik V new trial report
Covid update: USA starts vaccination; London scare; Sputnik V new trial report
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In