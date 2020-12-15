Runaway couple from Fatehabad lands in soup over wrong info to high court

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 00:54 IST

A Fatehabad youth and a girl are in for a trouble with the Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday issuing contempt notices against both of them for supplying wrong information in their plea before the court.

The authorities have also been asked to apprise the court in February of action taken in their case under the provisions of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act as at the time of marriage, both of them were found underage.

The couple in the plea filed on September 24 had claimed that the boy was 21 years’ old and girl’s age was stated to be 20. The plea was filed seeking protection of their life and liberty as they had married on September 21 against the wishes of their parents.

However, family members of one of them got whiff of the petition and appeared during the proceedings through a lawyer on September 24, stating that they were minors. This prompted court to get their age verified.

The court also made it clear that if both of them are found to be below the marriageable age, the court would not prohibit their prosecution.

On October 5, the authorities apprised the court that the girl was 17 years and six months old, while the youth’s age was 20. The court questioned their counsel as to how marriage was conducted between minors. However, no satisfactory response was forthcoming from them. Upon this, the court sought response from the duo by October 29 as to why they should not be proceeded against under the provisions of the Contempt of Courts Act.

No response, however, came from both of them on the adjourned date. The court, while referring the matter to contempt of court, said that if no reply is filed by the them to the notice issued to them, no further latitude will be given and it will be taken that they have nothing further to say in the matter and naturally, therefore the contempt petition would be taken to its logical end.

Now, the contempt of court bench on Monday has sought response from them as to why contempt proceedings should not be initiated and further, an affidavit has been sought from either Fatehabad superintendent of police or deputy superintendent of police with action-taken report on February 16 in this case.