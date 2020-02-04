Rupnagar girl tops HCS judicial exam

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 14:51 IST

Shweta Sharma, of Rupnagar, has topped the Haryana Civil Service (judicial) examination conducted by the Haryana Public Service Commission.

Shivani Garg, of Ludhiana, bagged the second position, while Priya Gupta, of Karnal, stood third.

A total of 107 posts were advertised by the HPSC in 2017. However, due to controversy surrounding the examination, it was cancelled in August 2017. The posts were advertised again in March 2018.

A total of 27 candidates have qualified in the exam and 18 of them are girls. In the general category, 12 of 14 selected candidates are girls.