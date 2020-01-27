e-paper
Rupnagar man charred to death after SUV catches fire

Rupnagar man charred to death after SUV catches fire

chandigarh Updated: Jan 27, 2020 22:22 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Rupnagar Naresh Kumar, 35, of Rampur Kalan village, a driver, was charred to death inside the Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), a Mahindra Scorpio, after it burst into flames at Roduana village near Nurpur Bedi on Saturday about 11pm. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Sources said he was returning to his village after attending a wedding at Nalhoti village, when the mishap occurred. Later, it was found that the vehicle had got locked after the fire broke out, and Kumar could not get out. Sources also added that he could not be rescued, as it was near midnight and before the neighbourhood could assemble, the car had been charred. Police have conducted a post-mortem and initiated proceedings under Section 174 (police to inquire and report on suicide etc) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

