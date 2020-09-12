School reopening: Parents to send consent by Sept 15

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 23:31 IST

The Chandigarh education department has directed schools to get feedback from parents by September 15 regarding sending their children to schools once they reopen on September 21.

Officials said that students of Class 9 and above will be allowed to come to school to only take guidance from teachers, but classes will not resume.

Before September 21, schools will have to prepare a class-wise schedule for students and slots will be prepared for the students to meet their teachers. The education department has asked that feedback be received by September 15 so the schedule can be made in advance.