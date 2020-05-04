Screening a must for all crossing Haryana borders

chandigarh

Updated: May 04, 2020 00:12 IST

People stranded in Haryana, including the migrant labourers, will be appropriately screened and examined for Covid- 19 symptoms or influenza-like illness (ILI) characteristics before they are sent back to their home states.

Similarly, the states sending people to Haryana will also have to ensure they are screened. “Only those who do not show Covid-19 symptoms or ILI characteristics will be allowed to proceed,” stated the standard operating procedure (SoP) prepared by the state government for both inward and outward movement of stranded people. Movement of persons from containment zones, however, will not be permitted.

A webpage on e-disha portal for the registration and documentation for this purpose has been created. People of Haryana residing in other states who want to come back and those living in Haryana willing to move to their parent states should mandatorily get themselves registered at the web portal, said a top official. The portal can be accessed at www.edisha.gov.in/eForms/MigrantService

SoP for private vehicles

People who want to come back to Haryana in their private vehicles will register themselves on the web link and also download the permission form before starting their journey. They will also have to submit this during medical screening at the border checkpoints. The district administrations will do a proper medical screening of such people at the posts. Screening places will have proper arrangements for parking of vehicles, food, drinking water and toilets. If any person shows symptoms of Covid-19 infection or ILI characteristics, he/she will be necessarily put in institutional quarantine. People travelling in their private vehicles will ensure that their vehicles are properly sanitised and social distancing is strictly adhered to,” the SoP stated, adding that on arrival at their destination, asymptomatic persons are advised to remain in home or institutional quarantine for at least 14 days.

Nodal officers for co-ordination

Haryana has appointed six nodal officers for coordination with other states. Anurag Rastogi (987-220-0093) for UP, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Punjab; Ajay Singh Tomar (701-573-0779) for Rajasthan; TL Satyaprakash (999-917-8178) for Karnataka; Mohammed Shayin (981-060-5945 & 814-611-1222) for Kerala and Tamil Nadu; Ajit Balaji Joshi (941-600-6665) for Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar and Jharkhand and Aamna Tasneem (822-190-6650) for HP, J&K, Ladakh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Orissa, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.