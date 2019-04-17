Security tightened after alleged Jaish threat to blow up railway stations, shrines in Punjab

Security at various stations under the Ferozepur railway division was intensified on Tuesday, following a threat of serial blasts purportedly made by terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad.

The office of divisional railway manager (DRM) on Monday received a letter written in Hindi, wherein ‘Jaish-e-Mohammad’ has threatened to blow up various railway stations, including those at Ferozepur, Faridkot, Amritsar, Jalandhar and Barnala in Punjab, and at a few places in Rajasthan on May 12.

“We will also blow up the Golden Temple and Durgiana temple in Amritsar, and Devi Talab in Jalandhar,” read the letter addressed to Vivek Kumar, DRM, Ferozepur.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandant Ashish Kumar said, “After the receipt of the letter, we discussed the matter with fellow security agencies and beefed up the security arrangements across the entire railway division.”

In the past too, railway authorities had received such threatening letters, but no untoward incident took place.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 09:32 IST