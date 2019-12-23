Set up 3 CETPs at Ludhiana by June 30: NGP panel to PPCB

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 23:16 IST

Chandigarh The National Green Tribunal Monitoring Committee on Monday directed the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to take proactive steps for expeditious setting up of three Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) for textile dyeing units in Ludhiana by June 30, 2020. It also asked it to conduct regular inspection of industries in catchment areas of rivers to check water pollution.

NGT committee chairman Justice Jasbir issued these directions while reviewing the progress of implementation of Action Plans for Clean Rivers of Punjab during its 8th meeting. The progress on improving water quality of polluted rivers stretches, functioning of Sewerage Treatment Plants(STPs), CETPs, Effluent Treatment Plants(ETPs) installed in industries was also reviewed.

The committee observed that non-compliance by STPs has been reduced from 45% in April 2019 to 20% in November 2019 due to effective monitoring.

IIT Ropar made a presentation on management plan for transportation of industrial effluents of electroplating units and its treatment at CETP Ludhiana. The committee also reviewed the progress for development of integrated dashboard for online monitoring, installation of 11 real-time water quality monitoring stations, development of low-cost sensors for water quality monitoring and Management Information System (MIS). It was also decided to hold a regional conference on environment on February 7, 2020, at Ludhiana to sensitise residents on the ill-effects of pollution and action that the government was taking.