e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Seven arrested for night curfew violation in Chandigarh

Seven arrested for night curfew violation in Chandigarh

Rs 500 fine issued to Dhanas man for not ensuring social distancing at his brother’s wedding function.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 16, 2020 21:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

As many as seven people were arrested for violating the night curfew and a resident of Dhanas was fined for violating social distancing norms during his brother’s wedding function.

Gulzar Ahmed of Dhanas was issued a challan for Rs 500 after a beat patrolling police team found a large gathering at his brother’s wedding at the local community centre.

Besides, Vishu, Anil, Vicky, Layak Ram and Sudesh Kumar were nabbed for driving around in a car without a pass during night curfew hours in Sector 28 on Wednesday. Police said they were also not wearing masks or ensuring social distancing in violation of orders of the district magistrate.

Similary, Ajay Kumar Narwal of Daria village was arrested near the railway station light point, and Sourav of Sector 49, from Mauli Jagran. All seven were later released on bail.

top news
Odisha orders 14-day complete lockdown in 4 districts as Covid-19 cases spiral
Odisha orders 14-day complete lockdown in 4 districts as Covid-19 cases spiral
‘Obstructive and insincere’: India roasts Pak after meeting Kulbhushan Jadhav
‘Obstructive and insincere’: India roasts Pak after meeting Kulbhushan Jadhav
‘Double defence’: Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine’s early trial results raise hopes
‘Double defence’: Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine’s early trial results raise hopes
Sachin Pilot’s plea in court invokes freedom of speech, hearing at 1 pm tomorrow
Sachin Pilot’s plea in court invokes freedom of speech, hearing at 1 pm tomorrow
Delhi adds 1,652 new Covid-19 cases, active cases fall by 400 in a day
Delhi adds 1,652 new Covid-19 cases, active cases fall by 400 in a day
The tale of Rajesh and Sachin Pilot, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
The tale of Rajesh and Sachin Pilot, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
History-sheeter killed, police sub-inspector injured in shootout in UP’s Meerut
History-sheeter killed, police sub-inspector injured in shootout in UP’s Meerut
Assam floods: CM Sonowal visits Kaziranga National Park to assess damages
Assam floods: CM Sonowal visits Kaziranga National Park to assess damages
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 CasesLudo first lookMaharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020 LiveTN 12th Results 2020Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In