SGPC chief leads panel members in sweeping Heritage Street leading to Golden Temple as punishment

On September 19, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh had asked the members of the incumbent SGPC interim committee and that of the executive committee in 2016 to sweep the street as a punishment for failing to detect the 328 saroops Guru Granth Sahib that went missing in 2016

chandigarh Updated: Oct 07, 2020 16:29 IST
Anil Sharma
Anil Sharma
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal (centre) along with other committee members sweeping Heritage Street leading to Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday to repent for the failure to detect the 328 ‘saroops’ of Guru Granth Sahib that went missing in 2016 .
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal (centre) along with other committee members sweeping Heritage Street leading to Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday to repent for the failure to detect the 328 'saroops' of Guru Granth Sahib that went missing in 2016 . (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
         

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal led interim committee members in sweeping Heritage Street that leads to the Golden Temple on Wednesday as part of the punishment for failing to detect the 328 ‘saroops’ of Guru Granth Sahib that went missing in 2016.

On September 19, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh had asked the members of the incumbent SGPC interim committee and that of the executive committee in 2016 to sweep the street from Saragarhi Sarai to Ghanta Ghar Chowk as a punishment.

They were also asked to hold an Akhand Path Sahib at the Akal Takht secretariat.

The jathedar banned the office-bearers and executive panel from addressing any public gathering for a month.

“The incident of the missing saroops has brought shame to the SGPC. It has hurt the sentiments of the Sikh sangat the world over. Though our executive body was not summoned at Akal Takht, it was a load on our minds. We presented ourselves before Akal Takht and apologised to the jathedar and the Sikh sangat,” Longowal said.

“Following the direction of the Akal Takht jathedar, we organised an Akhand Path Sahib at Gurdwara Ramsar Sahib, the bhog of which was held on Wednesday. Another Akhand Path has been initiated at Akal Takht Sahib, the bhog of which will be held on Friday. Till then, as per the Akal Takht’s direction, we will perform the sewa (sweep Heritage Street) daily,” the SGPC chief said.

He said those indicted in the probe conducted by the Akal Takht-appointed panel regarding the misappropriation of 328 saroops of Guru Granth Sahib have already been given strict punishment by the SGPC. The services of some employees have been terminated, while some have been placed under suspension.

