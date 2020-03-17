e-paper
SGPC to start screening of devotees at Golden Temple

The decision was taken during a meeting held at the SGPC head office in Amritsar on Tuesday

chandigarh Updated: Mar 17, 2020 17:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Temporary dispensaries will be set up at all entrances of the Sikh shrine as a precautionary measure to combat the COVID-19 threat.
Temporary dispensaries will be set up at all entrances of the Sikh shrine as a precautionary measure to combat the COVID-19 threat. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
         

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Commitee (SGPC) has decided to start screening of devotees visiting the Golden Temple in Amritsar. They will temporarily set up dispensaries at all entrances of the Sikh shrine as a precautionary measure to combat the COVID-19 threat.

The decision was taken during a meeting held at the SGPC head office in Amritsar. The meeting was attended by SGPC office-bearers and government officials including Amritsar deputy commissioner (DC) Shivdular Singh Dhillon and Commissioner of Police Sukhchain Singh Gill.

The SGPC, however, has made it clear that they will not allow the Sikh shrine to be shut for devotees, citing that it has not shut even in the worst times in history.

