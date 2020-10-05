Shopian fake encounter: Kin of slain Rajouri youths demand justice

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 00:32 IST

Destitute yet full of dreams, 21-year-old Imtiyaz Ahmad wanted to become a schoolmaster, Mohammad Ibrar, 18, aspired the life of a soldier, while Abrar Ahmad, 26, wished to join the police force someday.

Bodies of these three young men, who were killed in an alleged fake encounter by the army in south Kashmir’s Shopian district in July, were exhumed and later laid to rest in their ancestral graveyards in Rajouri district by the family members on Friday.

The youths had come to Shopian in search of work so they could return home with enough money to pursue their dreams. But they were killed in a staged gunfight and passed off as terrorists on July 18, a day before they went missing from their rented accommodation in Amshipora.

The army had initially termed the three as “terrorists”. Later, it said that an inquiry had brought out evidence indicating that during the operation in which the three were killed, “powers vested under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA)-1990 were exceeded and the dos and don’ts of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) as approved by the Supreme Court have been contravened”. The army added that the “competent disciplinary authority has directed initiation of disciplinary proceedings under the Army Act against those found prima-facie answerable”.

The Jammu and Kashmir police last week said the DNA samples of the three had matched with their family members in Rajouri.

Imtiyaz’s father Sabir Hussain, 45, said “My son and two nephews have been buried in our ancestral graveyards. Imtiyaz had gone to Shopian to work as a labourer and collect enough money to pay his admission fee for college. He wanted to be the first graduate from the family.”

Hussain said that three young lives were snuffed out in a staged encounter. “Neither has any justice been done nor compensation given to us yet. They were murdered in cold blood for awards and rewards. We are very poor nomads and who cares for a poor man. It was nothing but sheer barbarism upon our innocent boys,” he said.

He demanded that whoever tipped off the army branding three innocent boys as “terrorists” should also be taken to the task as per the law.

“They all should meet the same fate and truth be made public,” he said.

Hussain said his sister Shifat Jaan’s son Mohammad Ibrar was passionate to join the army, oblivious of the fact that one day he will be killed in a staged encounter.

“We want justice. No money can compensate for the loss of human life and we have lost three young men. They had dreams to join the army, police, or become a schoolmaster. They all wanted to do well in their life despite penury,” he said.

“Abrar has left behind his wife and a 15-month-old son, whose eyes keep looking for his father,” he lamented.

Shamim Akhter, 40, Imtiyaz’s mother said, “The barbarians did not allow them to have food and picked them up from their rented room before killing them.”

Two men believed to be informers of the security forces were arrested in connection with the staged gunfight on Wednesday.