Home / Chandigarh / Shopkeepers dig up road without getting consent, MC stops construction work

The shopkeepers have been directed to repair the portion of the road, which had been dug up for putting up wells.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 06, 2020 23:04 IST
HT correspondent
Hindustan Times/Ludhiana
         

Fed up of waterlogging in the Guru Teg Bahadur market near the clock tower, shopkeepers dug up a portion of the road to build rainwater harvesting wells without getting consent from the municipal corporation (MC). However, the construction was stopped on Sunday, after officials received a complaint.

One of the shopkeepers, requesting anonymity, said, “There are around 90 shops in the market that fall under the jurisdiction of the zila parishad. However, not a single penny had been spent on its maintenance since the market was built.”

He said accumulated rain water enters the shops, due to which shopkeepers decided to out in five rainwater harvesting wells in the market. The project was to cost ₹5 lakh .

MC executive engineer Pardeep Kumar said, “The road had been dug up without getting consent from the MC. We have stopped work. Those involved in the illegal exercise have been asked to visit the MC office on Monday. Action will be taken against them as per norms.

