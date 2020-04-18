e-paper
Sikh pilgrims returning from Nanded stopped in Indore, Akal Takht seeks govt intervention

The pilgrims had been stranded at Takht Hazur Sahib, Nanded, in Maharashtra for at least a month amid the lockdown and were trying to return home by road.

chandigarh Updated: Apr 18, 2020 16:12 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Amritsar
jathedar of the Akal Takht Giani Harpreet Singh
jathedar of the Akal Takht Giani Harpreet Singh (HT FILE PHOTO)
         

Taking umbrage at the stopping of Punjab-based Sikh pilgrims in Indore, jathedar of the Akal Takht Giani Harpreet Singh on Saturday asked Centre and the Punjab government to ensure their return.

“I have learnt that 90 pilgrims returning from Takth Sri Hazur Sahib have been stopped on the outskirts of Indore in Madhya Pardesh. They are stranded there and in trouble. Since the administration has made no arrangements for them, the pilgrims are struggling with hunger and facing a tough time,” said Giani Harpreet Singh, in a statement.

He said the governments of UK, Canada and Malaysia had brought back their citizens from India through special flights. So, it was the moral responsibility of the Indian government to ensure that people stuck at different places due to the countrywide lockdown, return to their homes on priority basis, said the head of highest temporal seat of the Sikhs.

He demanded that the Centre and the Punjab government issue passes to the sangat stuck in Indore and that concrete steps should be taken to bring back thousands of pilgrims stranded at Takht Hazur Sahib, Nanded.

Approximately, 2,500 pilgrims, mostly from Punjab, are stranded at Takht Hazure Sahib, one of the five Sikh temporal seats.

A few days ago, some pilgrims had attempted to return to Punjab by road, but the MP and Rajasthan governments did not let them enter their states. The management board of the shrine had also raised an objection it.

Most pilgrims are farmers and are worried about harvesting their crop. On March 25, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh had written to Union home minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to help

evacuate devotees stranded at the historic gurdwara. Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol and Congress MP from Khadoor Sahib Jasbir Singh Dimpa had also written letters to Thackeray and Prime Minister

Narendra Modi, respectively, seeking the pilgrims’ return.

However, nothing has been done so far.

