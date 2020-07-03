Six-month fee waived off for Classes 9 and 10 of govt schools in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 21:44 IST

The Chandigarh education department has decided to waive off fees for government school students of Classes 9 and 10 for the first six months of 2020-21 academic session (April to September).

The decision was taken to help students and their families who have been affected by the economic slowdown amid the Covid-19 outbreak. As many as 25,000 students will benefit from the waiver.

UT director of school education, Rubinderjit Singh Brar, said, “The decision was taken jointly by the Chandigarh education department and UT administration. Since most of our students are from middle class and lower middle class families, the fee waiver will help them continue their education.”

Of the 114 government schools, 70 are high schools and senior secondary schools. As per estimates, the overall cost of the waiver will come to Rs 1.7 crore.

The decision also aims towards curtailing dropout rates post-lockdown. Only students up to Class 8 do not have to pay fees as mandated under the Right to Education Act, 2009, which makes it the responsibility of the state to provide compulsory and free education for students till the age of 16.