Soon, auto and taxi passengers in Chandigarh can scan code to get driver’s details

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 01:16 IST

Soon, auto and taxi passengers will be able to get details about the vehicle and its driver just by scanning a quick response (QR) code. The UT administration is preparing to make it mandatory for all autos and taxis, including mobile aggregators like Uber, Ola, to display QR codes, a two-dimensional barcode which encodes both letters and numeral information.

Confirming the development UT advisor Manoj Kumar Parida, said, “The administration is working towards having a QR code system in Chandigarh. As of now, no date has been fixed for rolling out the service.”

The QR code will be provided to drivers only after thorough verification and vehicles without these will be deemed illegal and stopped from plying on city roads.

The barcodes will be pasted in two spots—one outside and the other on the headrest of the driver’s seat. Passengers can get all information, including the driver’s contact number, licence and permit details, just by scanning the QR code with their smartphones.

The UT administration, in a recent meeting of tricity coordination committee, had also asked Punjab and Haryana to introduce QR code in their respective jurisdictions.

Integrated data portal

The UT state transport authority (STA) has created a data portal for autos and taxis plying on city roads. “There are around 4,000 autos registered in the city. Information regarding 500 autos, which come from Punjab, has been collected. Similar information collection and confirmation exercise will be done for around 1,500 taxis registered here, and around 3,000 coming from the Punjab side,” said Harjeet Singh Sandhu, secretary, STA.

He added, “The database, once complete, will be integrated with the QR code mobile app, and as per requirement with other agencies like police. A mobile app accompanying the QR Code will also be launched. It will be used for services like sms alerts, etc.”

HOW WILL IT WORK?

A QR Code will be pasted on all taxis and autos. The passenger can scan it using a smartphone. In case of emergencies, the accompanying mobile app will be used to send alerts and updates

HOW WILL IT HELP?

Tell commuters whether the driver is registered or not

It will reveal the driver’s contact number, licence or permit details, information on whether a vehicle was used in a crime or involved in an accident

There will also be an option to call the police in emergencies

If a commuter forgets his belongings in the vehicle, it can be tracked through QR Code generated information

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 01:15 IST