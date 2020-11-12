e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Southall Punjab-origin man sentenced for wrong visa advice

Southall Punjab-origin man sentenced for wrong visa advice

40-year-old sentenced to 80 hours of unpaid work and fined after client complains of negligent service

chandigarh Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 15:55 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
Balvinder Singh Madan, 40, pleaded guilty to providing unregulated immigration advice to people in Southall between October 2017 and April 2018.
Balvinder Singh Madan, 40, pleaded guilty to providing unregulated immigration advice to people in Southall between October 2017 and April 2018.(Representational photo)
         

Southall-based Balvinder Singh Madan, who pleaded guilty to providing unregulated immigration advice to people in offices in north-west London between October 2017 and April 2018, has been given community sentence of 80 hours of unpaid work and fined.

Madan, 40, was sentenced at the Westminster Magistrates Court after admitting to one count of the criminal offence at an earlier court appearance, officials said on Thursday.

Apart from the community sentence and prosecution costs, he must pay £600 (Rs 59,007) compensation to the victim and a £85 (Rs 8,365) victim surcharge.

The Office of the Immigration Services Commissioner (OISC) was contacted by the victim who made a complaint after she paid £600 for inadequate advice and negligent service that led to her leave to remain application being rejected by the Home Office.

Investigations showed that Madan did not possess the relevant authorisation, training or qualifications.

Immigration commissioner John Tuckett said of the conviction, “Mr Madan allowed the complainant to put her trust and future in him. This was a serious offence given the amount of money involved and the impact on the applicant.”

The OISC is an independent public body that regulates the provision of immigration advice and services in the UK.

