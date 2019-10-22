Spat at Punjabi University over ‘unacceptable’ banner

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 23:15 IST

High drama was witnessed at Punjabi University on Tuesday when the administration of institute asked the organiser of a book exhibition to remove the banners of a book exhibition stall which they deemed inappropriate.

The exhibitor alleged that the head of the publication bureau misbehaved with them and snatched his friend’s phone when they tried to record the incident.

The incident occurred when university administration raised objection over banners which reads 'Theka keetab – desi/angrezi' and allegedly threatened exhibitor to tear down the posters.

The student organisations interfered in the matter and gave supported the exhibitors. The administration eventually allowed them to continue their exhibition with such posters.

The exhibitor, Lovepreet Singh said, “Our motive behind the slogan on the banner was that the word ‘theka’ should become synonymous with books. However, the administration of the university asked us to remove it.”

“The head of the publication bureau started misbehaving with us. He snatched my friend’s mobile when he tried to record the incident. However, he returned the phone and allowed us to continue the exhibition with this banner when the public started supporting us.”

Head of publication bureau, Sarbjinder Singh denied the allegations. He said, “I did not misbehave with anyone nor did I snatch any phone. I am agains for nor against the banner. I just want everything to happen as per culture at the exhibition.”

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 23:15 IST