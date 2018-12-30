Spicejet to start Amritsar-Dehradun direct flight from Jan 20

Spicejet, a private airline, is launching a daily direct flight connecting Amritsar and Dehradun from January 20.

With this, Dehradun will become ninth domestic and seventeenth overall airport, to be directly connected with Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport here. At present, there is no direct flight between the two cities.

Amritsar airport director Manoj Chansoria said, “The flight will leave Dehradun at 11.55am and will arrive in Amritsar at 12.35pm. A return flight will leave Amritsar at 12.55pm and arrive in Dehradun at 13.35pm. The total duration of flight will be 40 minutes.”

“The flight will have a capacity for 78 passengers and ticket prices will keep changing with time,” he added.

The airport director said, “With the same aircraft, a one-way flight to Jaipur will also be connected after a short layover of 30 minutes at Dehradun. The flight will take off from Dehradun at 14.05pm and arrive in Jaipur at 15.55pm. The passengers will have to travel for 1 hour and 50 minutes to reach Jaipur from Dehradun.”

Bookings have been opened for the passengers on Spicejet’s official website.

The flight is being considered important to facilitate pilgrims and promote religious tourism as the Sikh shrine Hemkund Sahib is close to Dehradun.

“The direct flight to Dehradun will save eight hours of travel for devotees. The Jolly Grant Airport is 30km away from south-east Dehradun, 15km fromRishikesh and 30km fromHaridwar”, said Yogesh Kamra, additional sectary of Amritsar Vikas Manch, an NGO and co-convener of Fly Amritsar initiative.

