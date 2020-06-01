e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 31, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Spurious seed dealer’s licence cancelled in Jalandhar

Spurious seed dealer’s licence cancelled in Jalandhar

A raid was conducted in Shahkot over the reports of sale of PR-128, PR 129 paddy seeds, following which the team suspended the licence of Hindustan Seed Store and cancelled the licence of Mathura Dass Dina Nath Firms

chandigarh Updated: Jun 01, 2020 01:59 IST
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
Hindustantimes
         

JALANDHAR: The agriculture department on Sunday cancelled the license of a seed dealer and suspended that of another’s in Shahkot for selling spurious and uncertified varieties.

The teams led by chief agriculture officer Surinder Singh and others conducted a raid in Shahkot over the reports of sale of PR-128, PR 129 paddy seeds, following which the team suspended the licence of Hindustan Seed Store and cancelled the licence of Mathura Dass Dina Nath Firms.

The officer said despite a lockdown in the state government, the department continued its awareness drive and sensitised the farmers on buying only quality and certified seeds.

He said the inspections were carried out earlier as well, but not a single case of spurious seeds was found.

Stating that the inspection drive would continue in the coming days, Singh asked the farmers to immediately contact the agriculture department in case they suspect or spot the sale of spurious seeds in Jalandhar.

top news
India expels 2 Pak officials for involvement in spying, to leave country in 24 hrs
India expels 2 Pak officials for involvement in spying, to leave country in 24 hrs
SpaceX capsule delivers two NASA astronauts to International Space Station
SpaceX capsule delivers two NASA astronauts to International Space Station
Covid-19: India now seventh worst-hit country in the world
Covid-19: India now seventh worst-hit country in the world
Unlock 1: States allow shops, markets, offices to open with full capacity
Unlock 1: States allow shops, markets, offices to open with full capacity
Mission Begin Again: What’s allowed, what’s not in Maharashtra
Mission Begin Again: What’s allowed, what’s not in Maharashtra
Protests over George Floyd’s death spread across US
Protests over George Floyd’s death spread across US
Uttarakhand CM in self-quarantine after attending meeting with Covid-19 positive minister
Uttarakhand CM in self-quarantine after attending meeting with Covid-19 positive minister
Covid update: Delhi death data row; Modi-Morrison’s samosa chat; Pak violence
Covid update: Delhi death data row; Modi-Morrison’s samosa chat; Pak violence
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyPM ModiCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Lockdown 5.0Rishi KapoorPunjab Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In