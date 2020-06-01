Spurious seed dealer’s licence cancelled in Jalandhar

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 01:59 IST

JALANDHAR: The agriculture department on Sunday cancelled the license of a seed dealer and suspended that of another’s in Shahkot for selling spurious and uncertified varieties.

The teams led by chief agriculture officer Surinder Singh and others conducted a raid in Shahkot over the reports of sale of PR-128, PR 129 paddy seeds, following which the team suspended the licence of Hindustan Seed Store and cancelled the licence of Mathura Dass Dina Nath Firms.

The officer said despite a lockdown in the state government, the department continued its awareness drive and sensitised the farmers on buying only quality and certified seeds.

He said the inspections were carried out earlier as well, but not a single case of spurious seeds was found.

Stating that the inspection drive would continue in the coming days, Singh asked the farmers to immediately contact the agriculture department in case they suspect or spot the sale of spurious seeds in Jalandhar.