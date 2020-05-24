e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University holds national contests online

Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University holds national contests online

Around 400 students took part in the event

chandigarh Updated: May 24, 2020 02:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
To celebrate International Biodiversity Day, Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University, Fatehgarh Sahib, on Saturday organised national-level online competitions, wherein around 400 students took part.

The event was conducted by the department of botany and environmental sciences on the theme “ Nature during Covid-19 scenario.”

Vice-chancellor Prit Pal Singh thanked the Punjab Biodiversity Board, Chandigarh, and National Biodiversity Authority, New Delhi, for sponsoring the event.

