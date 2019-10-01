e-paper
St Anne Convent School Chandigarh holds parliamentary debate championship

The two-day championship commenced on Sunday. As many as 42 took part in the competition from across the region.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Winners were awarded cash prizes and trophies.
Winners were awarded cash prizes and trophies.(HT Photo)
         

St Anne’s Convent School, Sector 32, organised tricity’s second national parliamentary debate championship in collaboration with the Indian Schools Debating Society.

The two-day championship commenced on Sunday. As many as 42 took part in the competition from across the region.

Principal Shyni Paul welcomed all teams from across the tricity, Mussoorie, Aligarh, Delhi, Ayodhya and Barnala and encouraged them to put in their best performance. The event saw cut throat competition among the participants.

Students of St George’s College, Mussoorie, were declared therunners-up. Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, Chandigarh, won the champions’ trophy. Sinchan Jha, an independent registrant, was adjudged the best speaker. The best adjudicator award went to Pooja Puri.

The prize giving ceremony was graced by Ravindra Singh Shaoren.The winners were awarded cash prizes and trophies.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 18:32 IST

