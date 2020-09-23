Start rainwater harvesting in govt buildings: Industries’ body to Punjab officials

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 23:10 IST

Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO) on Wednesday organised an interactive online session with officials from Punjab Water Regulation and Development Authority, including chairman Karan Avtar Singh, regarding issues related to the groundwater in Punjab.

FICO raised issues including the cumbersome process for industrial bodies in Punjab to obtain NOC to extract groundwater.

FICO officials said that the Ludhiana municipal corporation is unable to provide enough water to cater to the needs of the industry. Also, the lack of co-ordination between government departments, especially Punjab Pollution Control Board and MC was highlighted due to which industries could not get permission to harvest the rainwater on their premises.

Karan Avtar Singh said the department is working on feasible solutions as National Green Tribunal is very strict regarding vulnerable ground water levels. “We need to develop a system to restore the ground water,” he said.

“We are working on a model for use of stock as well as the groundwater. The draft will be finalised by October 15 and implemented within a month after that,” he added.

FICO chairman KK Seth said the process to obtain the NOC is cumbersome and has clauses that are almost impossible to meet. He added that there are many units in the MSME sector who uses the water for domestic purpose only. So, Punjab Water Regulation and Development Authority, should consider keeping such units in green category with minimum documentation required, Seth said.

FICO president Gurmeet Singh Kular said rainwater harvesting channels along the highway crossing Ludhiana are non-operational and need to be made working.

He added that government bodies like schools, colleges, government buildings and ITIs should be used for rain water harvesting throughout Punjab.

FICO vice-chairman Vipan Mittal said they are planning common effluent treatment center for waste released by dyeing units.

RK Gupta, ex-chief environmental engineer, PPCB, and executive member, FICO, said the industry uses only a margin of ground water compared to agricultural field. So, only industries should not be held responsible for indiscriminate drawing of ground water.