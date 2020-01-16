STF issues directives against cops helping drug smugglers

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 23:22 IST

Additional director general of police (ADGP) Harpreet Singh Sidhu led special task force (STF), which was constituted by the state government to check drug menace, has issued directives to all senior superintendent of police (SSPs), commissioner of police, assistant inspector general (AIG’s) of STF, state special operation cell and Railways to act against the cops or home-guards helping smugglers.

STF mandated the respective chiefs to ask questions to an accused booked under the NDPS Act whether he/she has any relation with police official or home-guards or was provided any help or money for selling drugs. “If any official’s connivance surfaced during the questioning (of the accused) then the investigating officer and gazetted officer (GO), who is probably a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), must ensure that it is mentioned in the case dairy,” read an STF letter.

It further stated that if the officials (Investigating officer and GO) probing a drug case do not mention cops name in their case dairy which had come up during questioning of the accused, then appropriate action will be taken against them.

“If name of a cop surfaces during the questioning of the drug accused, then they will be quizzed by GO rank official and every level of questioning will be shared with the STF,” the letter added.

STF chief Harpreet Singh Sidhu could not be contacted while inspector general of police, STF (admin), Balkar Singh Sidhu said that he is on leave.