Students display self-defence tricks at Sharda

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 10:54 IST

The 32nd sports competition organised by Vidya Bharti North Zone is being held at Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 40-D, from Saturday to Monday.

Under the guidance and supervision of Desraj Sharma and state head of sports BS Kanwar, seven games such as judo, Greco-Roman wrestling, free-style wrestling, kurash, karate, woo-shoo and yoga taekwondo are being organised.

As many as 500 players from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Jammu are participating in the three-day competition.

There are three categories of Bal, Kishore and Tarun. In under-14 (boys) kurash, Parth from Delhi stood first, followed by Om Tiwari from Delhi who stood second and Mehul from Delhi stood third.

Yajat from Delhi stood fourth. In the under-14 girls’ category, Shejleen from Delhi secured the first spot. Sumati from Delhi stood second and Isha Vats from Delhi was third.

The principal congratulated the winners and lauded the efforts of the participants.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 10:54 IST