Students win medals in Punjab zonal tournaments

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 11:34 IST

Teams of all four schools of Innocent Hearts Group(Green Model Town; Loharan; Cantt Jandiala Road and Royal World International School) won medals in Punjab zonal tournaments.

The students participated in U – 14, 17 and 19 categories.

The Green Model Town badminton teams bagged gold medals in U- 14 and U-19 categories. In table tennis, the school’s U-17 and U- 19 teams won gold medals and nine girls got selected for the district level tournament.

The badminton team of the Loharan branch won silver medals in the U-14 category and bronze in the U-17 and U-19 categories. The Loharan table tennis team bagged silver in the U-14 and bronze in the U-17 and U-19 categories. Besides this, the school team bagged silver medals in the U-17 kho kho tournament. The volleyball team of Loharan won gold medals in U-14, silver in U-19 and bronze in U-17 category.

The badminton team of Royal World International School bagged gold medals in the U-14 and U-17 categories.All the gold medal winners have been selected for district level tournaments. The school management congratulated the head of sports department, Sanjeev Bhardawaj. All staff members congratulated the winners.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 11:33 IST