Sukhbir warns CM against ‘misuse’ of UAPA by Punjab police

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 00:20 IST

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday cautioned chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh against the “indiscriminate” use of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) by the Punjab police.

In a statement here, the SAD chief said clear-cut directions should be given to director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta not to register cases against Sikh youths under the Act for minor offences. “There are increasing cases of Sikh youths being arrested and jailed for minor misdemeanours under the UAPA. The state police are misusing the Act which needs to be stopped immediately,” he claimed.

Sukhbir said the DGP was under the misapprehension that indoctrination turned youths into terrorists during a one-day visit to Kartarpur Sahib as stated earlier by him, urging the CM to give clear directions to the DGP that no Sikh youth should be picked up simply for seeing or forwarding some matter on social media. He said targeting Sikh youths in this manner would not only scar them for life but also have far-reaching consequences, including the propensity to spoil peace and harmony in the state.

“We should be mindful of taking any step which can take Punjab back to the dark era,” he cautioned, announcing that SAD would fight all such cases of Sikh youths who were being falsely implicated. He said Punjabis were a patriotic community and there was no support whatsoever for Referendum 2020 or any other divisive agenda in the state.

AAP TO MEET BADNORE ON ISSUE

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Tuesday that a delegation will meet Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore to highlight the “blatant violations of human rights” under the UAPA and the deteriorating law and order machinery in the state.

In a statement here, AAP spokesperson and Kotkapura MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan said leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema has sought an audience with the governor. He said the AAP is against anti-social activities or any anti-social elements taking the law into their hands, but would not be a mute spectator to human rights violations.