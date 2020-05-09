Tablighi Jamaat worker from Sirmaur cured of Covid-19; Himachal now has nine active cases

chandigarh

Updated: May 09, 2020 13:21 IST

A Covid-19 patient from Sirmaur in Himachal Pradesh has been cured of the contagion, taking the total number of people who have recovered from coronavirus disease to 35.

The patient, a Tablighi Jamaat worker, has been discharged from the hospital after he tested negative for the virus twice, said additional chief secretary, health, RD Dhiman. He underwent treatment at the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Model Hospital, Katha, in Baddi town of Solan district.

He will be kept under observation in an institutional quarantine facility for two weeks before being sent home, he said.

The patient, who became the second person to test positive from Sirmaur, had attended the Markaz in Nizamuddin. He was admitted to the Taruwala quarantine facility near Paonta Sahib.

He initially tested negative for the virus on April 7. However, his second test report came out positive on April 23.

With his recovery, the number of active cases in the state is now nine.

Himachal Pradesh, so far, has recorded a total of 50 cases, including two fatalities. Una is the worst affected district with a total of 17 cases followed by nine each in Solan and Chamba. Seven cases have been reported in Kangra, three in Hamirpur, two each in Sirmaur and Mandi and one in Shimla.

As many as 10 new cases have been recorded in the last six days.

A youngster from Jogindernagar of Mandi district, who had returned from Delhi on April 29, tested positive for Covid-19 last Sunday.

A 21-year-old man from Sarkaghat in Mandi who had also travelled back from Delhi after undergoing treatment for a kidney ailment, died of the contagion at Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla.

His mother tested positive for coronavirus.

On Wednesday, three cases, one from Kangra and two from Chamba district, were reported in the state. On Friday, three new cases were recorded. Among the infected is a two-year-old girl from Chamba, a man from Kangra and a woman from Una.