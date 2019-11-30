e-paper
Tanzanian national held with 100gm heroin in Chandigarh

chandigarh Updated: Nov 30, 2019 01:28 IST
The UT police arrested a 25-year-old Tanzanian national with 100gm heroin worth ₹5 lakh near the Sector-17 ISBT on Thursday night.

Police said the accused, Oscar Fredrique Mtiti, was going to deliver the drug to an unidentified person.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, crime) Rajeev Kumar Ambasta said, “The accused tried to run away on noticing a police patrolling team, but was nabbed.”

“Oscar lived in Palam, New Delhi, and is unmarried. He used to work as a private hair stylist-cum-makeup artist and delivered drugs to his customers at home. We are in touch with the Delhi police to know if he has any criminal record,” said Ambasta.

A case under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against him at the Sector 17-police station. The accused was produced before the court and remanded in two-day police custody.

The crime branch has arrested a total of six persons with heroin in the past two months. Earlier on November 7, a Nigerian national, Juseph James, in Sector 36 with 50gm heroin and another, Chukwnebuku, with 56gm heroin worth ₹2.7 lakh in Sector 17.

