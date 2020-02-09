Tarn Taran Nagar Kirtan blast: Death toll reaches 3 as 16-yr-old boy dies during treatment

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 22:31 IST

The death toll rose to three in the Taran Taran nagar kirtan (religious procession) blast after a 16-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Guru Nanak Dev Super Speciality Hospital (GNDSSH) here on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Gurkirat Singh of Pahuwind village in the district. He was among the eleven persons who got injured when potassium stocked in a tractor-trailer to create celebratory sounds caught fire and exploded on Tarn Taran-Bhikhiwind road in Palasaur village, 10 km from the district headquarters, on Sunday evening. Gurpreet Singh, 14, and Mandeep Singh, 11, of Pahuwind village were killed in the blast.

The blast was so strong that it flung those sitting on the trailer in all directions.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal said, “The doctors of the GNDSSH informed us that Gurkirat succumbed to his injuries at around 4pm. They tried their best to save his life.”

Earlier on Sunday morning, postmortems of Gurpreet and Mandeep were conducted at Tarn Taran civil hospital.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dhruv Dahiya handed over the bodies of the deceased to their family members at around 9 am. The cremation of the boys was held in Pahuwind village at around 11 am.

“Gurkiart’s body will be handed over to his family once the postmortem is done,” said the SSP.

Punjab CM had asked Tarn Taran sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Rajnesh Arora to conduct an inquiry into the incident and fix responsibility for the lapses.

Arora said, “I am waiting for official orders. I will initiate probe forthwith once I receive the orders, which are expected to be received on Monday.”

Preliminary findings

Meanwhile, a senior police official, who did not wish to be named, said their preliminary findings have found that makeshift crackers made of potassium were being burst using a hallowed iron rod for making celebratory sounds during the procession. He said, “The makeshift crackers were made using potassium giving it round shapes and covering with jute twines. These crackers were being burst by putting in a hallowed iron rod for making high density sounds. At around 4 PM, a lit candle which was being used for bursting the makeshift crackers fell on a gunny bag full of such crackers. Following which, the blast occurred.”

He said some policemen had also warned the teenagers from bursting crackers and confiscated a bag full of makeshift crackers when the procession reached Bhikhiwind town, however, some dignitaries intervened.

“On their request, the crackers were returned. It proved deadly later on,” he added.

Superintendent of police (SP-headquarters) Jagjit Singh Walia said they will examine the role of ‘everyone’ during the investigation.

The procession was organised by the management of Baba Deep Singh Gurdwara Pahuwind. The procession was held to mark the birth anniversary of Sikh martyr Baba Deep Singh.