Home / Chandigarh / Telecom operators to track people under quarantine in Chandigarh

Telecom operators to track people under quarantine in Chandigarh

On a day when the total number of quarantined persons went up to 1,315, a rise of more than 100 from 1,206 on April 1, the administration decided to share the phone numbers of people under quarantine with telecom operators to monitor them

chandigarh Updated: Apr 03, 2020 01:42 IST
Munieshwer A Sagar
Munieshwer A Sagar
Munieshwar A Sagar, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

People quarantined in the city will be tracked electronically through their mobile phones to ensure they don’t violate mandatory rules, the UT administration ordered on Thursday after a daily review meeting chaired by Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore.

On a day when the total number of quarantined persons went up to 1,315, a rise of more than 100 from 1,206 on Wednesday, the administration decided to share the phone numbers of people under quarantine with telecom operators to monitor them.

“Telecom operators have been directed to track the location of those quarantined. In case of any violation, strict action will be taken by the administration under the law,”said UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida.

People under quarantine are in no way supposed to move out of their location. Notices have also been put up outside their residences with the names and number of quarantined people in the house. Their status is also stamped on the back of their hands.

“There have been reports from police and neighbours about people not following all the laid down conditions of quarantine. In one case, questions were raised over the efficacy of the present measures in maintaining quarantine when the notice outside an IAS officer’s house was torn off. So it was decided that services of telecom operators would be requisitioned to track their movement,” said a senior UT official privy to the development.

States asked not to send patients without PGI consent

The administration has requested counterparts in neighboring states not to send any patients without consultation and consent of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). This was decided to ensure that PGIMER, which has been declared a dedicated Covid Wing (Nehru Extension) can devote its full energy and resources to fight against the outbreak. Dr Jagat Ram, director, PGIMER, clarified that there was no shortage of funds for medicines and equipment in PGIMER.

