Home / Chandigarh / Three-day curfew in Kurukshetra from today

Three-day curfew in Kurukshetra from today

The curfew will remain in place from 6pm on June 19 till June 21

chandigarh Updated: Jun 18, 2020 23:08 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kurukshetra
A three-day curfew will be imposed in Kurukshetra from Friday to avoid gathering of people at the religious places in the city. The decision has been taken to avoid large gatherings of devotees at Brahma Sarovar to take holy dip during the solar eclipse between 10.20am to 1.47 pm on June 21.

The curfew will remain in place from 6pm on June 19 till June 21. During the curfew, police will be deployed at all points of Kurukshetra to stop entry of anyone. Kurukshetra deputy commissioner Dheerender Khadgata said the decision was taken as per the government guidelines and there will be a blanket check on the movement of people and vehicles in the urban and rural areas of the district.

The local administration has also written to the deputy commissioners of neighbouring districts to ensure that people from their districts do not leave for Kurukshetra, he added.

He urged the people to support the government and avoid coming out during the curfew.

The Haryana government has also written to its Punjab, Himachal, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh counterparts to stop the movement of devotees from their states to Kurukshetra. Kurukshetra superintendent of police Astha Modi said 750 cops will be deputed during the curfew and 52 nakas will be set up in the district to keep tabs on the movement of vehicles.

Citing the guidelines of the ministry of home affairs, the Kurukshetra administration had decided that there be will be no grand solar eclipse fair on June 21 due to the pandemic and advised the people to stay at homes.

