Three die as car plunges into gorge in Chamba

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 01:05 IST

Three people were killed after a car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district on Thursday.

The accident took place on Chamba-Khajjiar road. The deceased are Anoop Kumar,24, of Chanaru village, Amit Kumar, 22, of Tundah and Manoj Kumar,18, of Parel village in the district.

Superintendent of police S Arul Kumar said prima facie, the driver lost control while negotiating a curve. The bodies have been handed over to the family after autopsy. A case under Section 279 (Rash Driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered.