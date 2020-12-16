e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Three shot dead in group clash over land dispute at Karnal village

Three shot dead in group clash over land dispute at Karnal village

Residents of Gagsina village said members of one group were going to the power station for the installation of electricity poles on the disputed land when the rival group allegedly opened fire on them.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 12:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
The family members of the three victims refused to take the bodies and named 30 people of the rival group as accused.
The family members of the three victims refused to take the bodies and named 30 people of the rival group as accused.(Representational photo)
         

Three people were killed and one sustained bullet injuries when two groups exchanged fire following a clash over the installation of electricity poles on a disputed land at Gagsina village in Karnal district on Wednesday, police said.

The dead were identified as Parveen Kumar, Dilbag Singh and Veenu, all residents of Gagsina village. Their family members refused to take the bodies and named 30 people of the rival group as accused.

Villagers said that the members of one group were going to the power station when the members of the rival group allegedly opened fire on them.

Two villagers died on the spot and one was declared dead at the hospital in Karnal.

Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said that the situation was tense but under control and police had been deployed in the village.

Statements are being recorded. No arrest has been made so far as the accused are absconding.

