Chandigarh / Three-storey house gutted in Shimla

Three-storey house gutted in Shimla

Four families were rendered homeless, no loss of life reported

chandigarh Updated: Jun 05, 2020 15:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
Fire tenders could not reach the village as there is no road connecting the houses.
Fire tenders could not reach the village as there is no road connecting the houses.(Representational Image/HT )
         

Four families were rendered homeless when a three-storey wooden house was gutted in Himri village of Kotkhai on Thursday.

The families of Roshani Devi, Daulat Ram, and Gyanand Rajesh Kumar were affected. However, no loss of life was reported.

The incident took place around 4pm. Police reached the spot and put out the fire with the help of local residents.

Fire tenders could not reach the village as there is no road connecting the houses.

Shimla superintendent of police (SP) Omapati Jamwal confirmed the report and said the cause of fire and total loss suffered were being ascertained.

