Home / Chandigarh / Three thefts, snatching bid reported from Chandigarh

Three thefts, snatching bid reported from Chandigarh

Thefts reported from Mauli Complex, Sector 25 and Sarangpur; snatching bid from Dadumajra

chandigarh Updated: Jul 03, 2020 22:03 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan TImes, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Three thefts and a snatching bid were reported from different parts of Chandigarh on Friday.

Farakhat Khan, a resident of Mauli Complex, reported Rs 1.5 lakh and gold jewellery stolen from him house. A case has been registered under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Mauli Jagran police station. No arrests have been made yet and police are scanning CCTV footage for clues.

Dimpy, a resident of Sector 15, who works with a private company, said a bag was stolen from her car that was kept in the parking of Sector 25 gaushala. The victim said the bag contained her laptop, Rs 2,000 and other important documents. A case has been registered under Section 379 (theft) of IPC.

Grees Sharma, a resident of Sarangpur, who works as a contractor, reported electrical copper wires stolen from a construction site in Sarangpur. A case has been registered under IPC.

Two unidentified men have been booked for a snatching bid in Dadumajra. Dharmender, a resident of Jhampur in Mohali, who works as daily labourer, said two men tried to snatch cash from him when he was cycling back home. He raised an alarm and the accused fled. A case has been registered under IPC at Maloya police station.

