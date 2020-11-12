Throwing caution to the wind, residents throng markets in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 00:36 IST

Despite surging Covid cases, residents are thronging markets in the city ahead of Diwali. At many places, safety protocols including social distancing and wearing masks are being ignored.

Brimming with activity, overcrowded shops and showrooms are a common sight at all major markets in Ludhiana.

At markets in old city including Chaura Bazaar, Kesar Ganj Road and Shahpur Road, heavy rush is witnessed from morning till late in the evening. Shoppers can be seen buying a variety of Diwali-related items including electronic lights, dry fruits, decorative items and sweets.

Due to haphazard parking and encroachments, gridlocks are a common occurrence in the area and on connecting roads. Due to high footfall, parking in the old city markets remains a huge struggle.

During a visit at 12.30 pm, traffic jams were witnessed on the roads near electronic market, and many four-wheelers were stuck for half an hour.

Due to congested roads and two-wheelers parked on road sides, there is barely any space left to walk. Social distancing has also gone for a toss and shoppers were seen without masks.

At one time, at least four to five customers are seen buying items from shops selling electronic items, wedding apparels, cosmetics, garments and crockery.

Sushil Kumar, a shopkeeper dealing in electronic items, said, “I have been in the business for the last 20 years. Now, customers prefer to buy made in India lights and many are not ready to purchase Chinese products. Sales have picked up since last Sunday and we except to be able to clear the stock by Diwali.”

The situation was no different at the Kesar Ganj Road market, which is a hub of wholesale dealers of dry fruits.

At 1pm, customers were seen visiting the shops in large numbers and purchasing almonds, cashews, walnut and raisins, mostly as gifts for family and friends.

There are over 35 to 40 shops in the market which deal in dry fruits and are visited by customers from all over the district.

Manu Malik, a wholesale dealer of dry fruits, said, “People are buying dry fruits, but amid the pandemic, they have limited their purchases. Till last year, majority of the customers bought items in bulk, but this time, they are buying smaller amounts.”

A similar situation was witnessed at other markets in the city including Ghumar Mandi, which is known for wedding apparels, cosmetics, artificial jewellery, kitchen utensils, electronics and footwear.

After 3 pm, massive rush can be seen at the market.

From clothes to electronics and decorative items to utensils, everything was in huge demand. Shoppers were seen struggling to park their vehicles.

Amrita Mahajan, a customer, said, “Parking is always difficulty in absence of proper space. I had to buy decoration material and gifts for my relatives. First, it took me 15 minutes to find space to park my vehicle, and more than an hour to purchase the items as the shop was crowded. Nobody was following proper Covid safety protocols.”

While majority of the shopkeepers said sales had picked up before Karva Chauth, even three days before Diwali, customers are purchasing only the essential items required to celebrate the festival.

Pawan Batra, president of Ghumar Mandi Market Association, said, “Customers are visiting markets but with limited resources. People have cut down on buying luxury items and prefer purchasing essential items only. The pandemic has affected business heavily and every shopkeeper is expecting that sales will pick up by Diwali. Parking is also an issue here and there is a need to come up with parking lots at the entry and exit points of the market for convenience of shoppers.”

Kipps Market in Sarabha Nagar, which is popular for its restaurants, food joints and bakery shops, receives high footfall in the evening. Customers are seen parking vehicles near residential areas when the parking lot in the market is full. Customers were seen purchasing cakes, chocolates and other gift items.

At other markets in Model Town area, Pakhowal Road and Jawahar Nagar, the shopkeepers have decked up their shops and heavy footfall was seen after 2 pm. Shortage of parking space makes shopping a task, but people still prefer purchasing decorative items, gifts, electronics and cakes from these markets.