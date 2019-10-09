TikTok star apologises for ‘Pakistani’ remark

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 23:11 IST

TikTok star and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Adampur assembly segment Sonali Phogat on Wednesday apologised for referring to some youths as “Pakistani” for not shouting the ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’ slogan.

Talking to mediapersons in Hisar, Phogat said, “I feel sorry for what I said during a public meeting at Balsaman village.”

Addressing a public meeting at Balsaman on Monday she had asked the people present there to shout the slogans but got irritated when some youths did not respond.

“Adampur is like my home and people of the constituency are my own. What I said was wrong,” she added.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 23:11 IST