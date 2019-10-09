e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019

TikTok star apologises for ‘Pakistani’ remark

Referred to some youths as “Pakistani” for not shouting the ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’ slogan

chandigarh Updated: Oct 09, 2019 23:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Hisar
Sonali Phogat
Sonali Phogat
         

TikTok star and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Adampur assembly segment Sonali Phogat on Wednesday apologised for referring to some youths as “Pakistani” for not shouting the ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’ slogan.

Talking to mediapersons in Hisar, Phogat said, “I feel sorry for what I said during a public meeting at Balsaman village.”

Addressing a public meeting at Balsaman on Monday she had asked the people present there to shout the slogans but got irritated when some youths did not respond.

“Adampur is like my home and people of the constituency are my own. What I said was wrong,” she added.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 23:11 IST

tags
top news
India delivers blunt message on Kashmir ahead of Modi-Xi summit this week
India delivers blunt message on Kashmir ahead of Modi-Xi summit this week
Oct 09, 2019 21:31 IST
‘Lacked substance’: Bihar police drop sedition charge against celebrities
‘Lacked substance’: Bihar police drop sedition charge against celebrities
Oct 09, 2019 20:51 IST
Pakistani drone flies over Punjab’s Ferozepur for third straight day
Pakistani drone flies over Punjab’s Ferozepur for third straight day
Oct 09, 2019 22:01 IST
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
Oct 09, 2019 13:49 IST
Don’t terrorise us on tax: Rafale engine manufacturer tells Rajnath Singh
Don’t terrorise us on tax: Rafale engine manufacturer tells Rajnath Singh
Oct 09, 2019 17:35 IST
‘Said nothing wrong’: Salman Khurshid explains his remarks on Rahul Gandhi
‘Said nothing wrong’: Salman Khurshid explains his remarks on Rahul Gandhi
Oct 09, 2019 18:39 IST
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Oct 09, 2019 16:00 IST
Kohli gets bowled by Jadeja in nets, his reaction is priceless - Watch
Kohli gets bowled by Jadeja in nets, his reaction is priceless - Watch
Oct 09, 2019 17:13 IST
trending topics
UGC NETWar box office collectionReliance JioIndia vs South AfricaPriyanka ChopraUddhav ThackerayGlobal Economic SlowdownPM ModiSara Ali Khan
don't miss
latest news
India News
Chandigarh News