Tipsy car dealer held for hitting PCR vehicle chasing his SUV in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 00:45 IST

A 32-year-old car dealer has been arrested for hitting a police control room (PCR) vehicle chasing his SUV twice in a drunken stupor in Chandigarh. The incident took place on Monday night.

Identified as Kanav Pratap Hoon, he is the grandson of Lt Gen Prem Nath Hoon, former chief of the Indian Army’s Western Command, who as the head of 15 Corps led the Operation Meghdoot and captured the Siachen glacier in 1984.

Kanav, who is a director in his family-owned Hyundai dealership Charisma Goldwheels in the Industrial Area, was in the news in 2013, when he had married a Pakistani girl, Samiya Sidiq, from Lahore. The family resides in Sector 6, Panchkula.

According to Chandigarh Police, they received information from their Panchkula counterparts on Monday night that a car — a white Hyundai Venue — was being driven dangerously and was wanted in a minor accident in Panchkula.

The PCR flashed a message that the car was spotted near the Transport light point in Sector 26 around 9:05pm.

A PCR vehicle was deployed to apprehend the driver near the Industrial Area. The cops on duty alleged the vehicle was being driving rashly, the man behind the wheel did not take notice of the PCR vehicle and sped away.

The cops gave the car a chase till the railway light point, and upon confirming the registration number, signalled the driver to stop. However, the driver allegedly hit the PCR vehicle on the right side before speeding away towards the Transport light point.

The PCR vehicle kept following the car and once again signalled the driver to stop near the Bapu Dham Colony turn. The driver once again hit the police vehicle on the left side, but stopped at the spot. He was arrested thereon. The cops on duty said the accused, later identified as Kanav, reeked of alcohol and was taken to the Industrial Area police station.

A case was registered under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 185 (drunken driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act on Tuesday. Kanav was produced in court of Wednesday and sent to judicial custody.

According to Panchkula police, Kanav’s parents had called the local police post on Monday night to alert them that he had left the house in a car in an inebriated condition. The car is registered in the name of the family’s dealership.

“The accused had a dispute with his family, after which he left in the car. The number was passed onto the Panchkula control room and thereon to Chandigarh Police,” said sub-inspector Mohan Lal, Sector 7 police post in-charge. However, the SI could not confirm the information about a minor accident involving Kanav’s car in Panchkula.

