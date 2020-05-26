e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 26, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Toddler among 4 fresh cases in hotspot Bapu Dham, Chandigarh count climbs to 279

Toddler among 4 fresh cases in hotspot Bapu Dham, Chandigarh count climbs to 279

Nearly 30% of the cases have been reported in the past four days, even as the first infection had surfaced more than a month ago, on April 24

chandigarh Updated: May 26, 2020 23:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The congested Bapu Dham Colony in sector 26 accounts for 74% of Chandigarh’s total number of Covid-19 cases
The congested Bapu Dham Colony in sector 26 accounts for 74% of Chandigarh’s total number of Covid-19 cases
         

Four fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in Bapu Dham Colony on Tuesday, taking its tally to 206 and that of Chandigarh to 279.

Among those infected are three men, aged 22, 60 and 61, and a one-and-a-half-year-old boy.

The congested colony accounts for 74% of the city’s total tally and all but two of 88 active cases. Nearly 30% of the cases have been reported in the past four days, even as the first infection had surfaced more than a month ago, on April 24.

Meanwhile, 12 family members of a three-day-old girl, who had tested positive posthumously on Sunday, have tested negative. While the parents reside in Dadumajra, some family contacts were traced to Sector 38. Also, 29 patients, who were in the post-discharge quarantine facility at Sood Dharamshala, Sector 22, have been sent home after their reports came negative.

top news
India won’t allow change of status quo on Line of Actual Control: Officials
India won’t allow change of status quo on Line of Actual Control: Officials
‘Prepare for war’: China’s Xi Jinping tells army amid coronavirus pandemic
‘Prepare for war’: China’s Xi Jinping tells army amid coronavirus pandemic
Adityanath makes u-turn, UP says no permission needed to hire its workers
Adityanath makes u-turn, UP says no permission needed to hire its workers
IndiGo grounds flight crew after passenger tests positive for coronavirus
IndiGo grounds flight crew after passenger tests positive for coronavirus
Over 200 bats found dead in a Bihar village, doctors collect their swabs for testing
Over 200 bats found dead in a Bihar village, doctors collect their swabs for testing
You remind me of me: Rhodes praises India player on fielding efforts
You remind me of me: Rhodes praises India player on fielding efforts
Rajasthan’s Churu sizzles at 50°C
Rajasthan’s Churu sizzles at 50°C
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
trending topics
Bihar Board 10th ResultBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live UpdatesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19Bihar 10 Result Pass PercentageBihar 10th Result Topper ListBihar Board 10th result Link

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In