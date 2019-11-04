Traffic police gear up to ensure clear roads for people travelling to Sultanpur Lodhi

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 22:34 IST

The city police commissionerate, in coordination with the traffic police department, is gearing up to provide congestion-free roads to the people, who will travel from different states and cities to Sultanpur Lodhi via Ludhiana during the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev.

Besides deploying around 50 more police personnel on National Highway-44, the traffic police wing will also set up a special traffic assistance booth at the Samrala Chowk till November 12 to guide the visitors and to manage the flow of traffic.

On Monday, assistant commissioner of police (traffic) Gurdev Singh, with his staff, visited several sites on National Highway-44, including the Kailash Nagar cut, Shivpuri Chowk, Karabara Chowk, Basti Jodhewal Chowk, Samrala Chowk, to identify the locations where the police will install barricades for avoiding any chaos on the roads.

He said, as per instructions from commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal, a team will also look after the Ferozepur Road, Pakhowal Road, Malerkotla Road and Chandigarh Road along with NH-44.

“To reach Sultanpur Lodhi via Ludhiana, NH-44 is the main route. Therefore, our major focus will be on this particular route, especially on the Samrala Chowk-Jalandhar Bypass section,” he said.

The ACP said around 50 additional personnel will be deployed on this route to manage the flow of traffic. “We are also selecting some points where barricades will be installed so that the commuters do not suffer any inconvenience,” he said.

He added the department is also preparing leaflets carrying traffic rules for distribution among commuters at traffic assistance booths to generate more awareness.

Earlier, the traffic police cleared a service lane near Basti Jodhewal on NH-44, which was blocked with heaps of garbage. The department also sought the help of the municipal corporation to keep a check and avoid blocking of the lane.