e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Turnaround Turk Keshav R Murugesh to deliver talk at Chitkara webinar

Turnaround Turk Keshav R Murugesh to deliver talk at Chitkara webinar

Murugesh is credited with radicalising the BPM industry, when he took over the reins of the ailing WNS brand almost a decade ago, and introduced the “vertical approach to business” model. He

chandigarh Updated: Sep 28, 2020 17:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The talk is part of the university’s ‘Explore Series’ webinars.
The talk is part of the university’s ‘Explore Series’ webinars.
         

To give students a glimpse of the corporate world and inspire them to build brilliant careers, Chitkara University has invited Keshav R Murugesh, Group CEO of the WNS Global Services, to deliver a leadership talk. Part of the university’s ‘Explore Series’, the webinar will be held on September 30, 2020.

Popularly known as the Turnaround Turk, Murugesh is credited with radicalising the BPM industry, when he took over the reins of the ailing WNS brand almost a decade ago, and introduced the “vertical approach to business” model. He has been awarded the Executive of the Year Award by Stevie International Business Awards, Outstanding CEO by Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards and Asia India Disruptor of the Year award by CNBC.

Chitkara university vice-chancellor Madhu Chitkara said, “In these uncertain times when students are worried about their future, these webinars with industry leaders will reiterate that hard work, focus and a strong desire to succeed will help them tide over these tough times and stay a step ahead.”

top news
Covid-19 vaccine portal launched, all data linked to research on it
Covid-19 vaccine portal launched, all data linked to research on it
Chandrababu Naidu told to move out of riverfront Amaravati bungalow, served notice
Chandrababu Naidu told to move out of riverfront Amaravati bungalow, served notice
RCB vs MI Live Score: Paddikal, Finch open for Bangalore
RCB vs MI Live Score: Paddikal, Finch open for Bangalore
Make realistic budget estimates, ministries told over unused funds issue
Make realistic budget estimates, ministries told over unused funds issue
Centre drops offset clause in govt-to-govt deal in new weapons buying policy
Centre drops offset clause in govt-to-govt deal in new weapons buying policy
After Rajput’s lawyer questioned CBI, agency says investigating all aspects
After Rajput’s lawyer questioned CBI, agency says investigating all aspects
Brahmos, Akash and Nirbhay: India rolls out its missiles to counter Chinese threat
Brahmos, Akash and Nirbhay: India rolls out its missiles to counter Chinese threat
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protestKshitij PrasadCovid 19 India TallyHappy birthday Ranbir KapoorRCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In