Turnaround Turk Keshav R Murugesh to deliver talk at Chitkara webinar

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 17:58 IST

To give students a glimpse of the corporate world and inspire them to build brilliant careers, Chitkara University has invited Keshav R Murugesh, Group CEO of the WNS Global Services, to deliver a leadership talk. Part of the university’s ‘Explore Series’, the webinar will be held on September 30, 2020.

Popularly known as the Turnaround Turk, Murugesh is credited with radicalising the BPM industry, when he took over the reins of the ailing WNS brand almost a decade ago, and introduced the “vertical approach to business” model. He has been awarded the Executive of the Year Award by Stevie International Business Awards, Outstanding CEO by Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards and Asia India Disruptor of the Year award by CNBC.

Chitkara university vice-chancellor Madhu Chitkara said, “In these uncertain times when students are worried about their future, these webinars with industry leaders will reiterate that hard work, focus and a strong desire to succeed will help them tide over these tough times and stay a step ahead.”